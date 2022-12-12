His Steelers' team is currently in the middle of a crazily hectic schedule - including five away games on the bounce.
But, given recent successes, would the Sheffield coach really want to change a winning team?
Or with Wednesday's game at Cardiff Devils Challenge Cup quarter-final in mind, would he rest a couple of skaters and bring back Brendan Connolly and Adam Raska?
After all, Sheffield are 5-1 up from the first leg.
The answer will depend on who trains best on Tuesday and which, if any, Steelers players are banged up to such a degree that it makes no sense to suit up.
One player almost certain to play in south Wales is Kevin Schulze.
You'd have to work hard to find a time in Sheffield where he has missed a shift, let alone a game.
Schulze is under no illusion that the task of beating Cardiff over two legs is far from finished.
He said he thought the first leg was a good game from start to finish adding: "It is a good lead but we have still got 60 minutes to play and we have got to get the job done.
"We have got to stick to the system, play the way we did (in the first leg.)
"We have got a four-goal lead but we can't be defensive we have got to keep pushing."
Asked about his chances of winning his first title at Sheffield, he said: "I think we have the team to do it, and hopefully do it. I am not going to predict anything but I think we definitely can do it this year."
To bring silverware home, Sheffield will certainly depend on the partnership of Schulze and Davey Phillips on the blue line, which always shows a close bond.
"Me and Davey played all last year and elite mini-series, I guess we have good chemistry we know what each other is doing at all times and we play off each other well," said Schulze.
Steelers should breeze into Cardiff with confidence after two wins last weekend, 7-1 at Glasgow Clan and 5-1 at Fife Flyers.
Cardiff slipped up 5-2 at Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.
The Welsh have conceded 24 more goals than Steelers so far this term but hit the net 13 times more.
Sheffield's weekend successes closed the gap on league leaders Guildford Flames to nine points with two games in hand.
Steelers remain in third EIHL spot, a point behind Coventry Blaze with three games in hand over them.