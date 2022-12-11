Sheffield Steelers make theirs a double with two hammerings in Scotland

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Sheffield Steelers and their fans.

After a recent wobble in which they lost three out of four games, the side has now found some real December consistency.

Last Wednesday, they had forged convincingly ahead in the Challenge Cup quarter final first leg and over the weekend they won twice, handsomely, in League play in Scotland.

Sunday night saw them crush Fife Flyers 5-1, 24 hours after hammering Glasgow Clan 7-1.

Aaron Fox's men have now won all but one of their last nine periods and have certainly rediscovered their goal touch.

Todd Dutiaume's Fife team, trumped 6-2 at home by league leaders Guildford Flames on Saturday, had confidence-shaker after just 70 seconds when roving defenceman Matt Petgrave put Sheffield 1-0 ahead.

Flyers regrouped and hit Matt Greenfield's crossbar before equalising on the power play.

With Sebastien Piche called for hooking, Canadian forward Chris Gerrie found the top corner.

Sheffield Steelers fans get a close up view of the action during their side's win over Fife

Fife deserved to be back in contention but they were up against a team with depth and Sheffield's fourth line struck in the 28th minute, with Brandon Whistle making it 2-1.

Just 75 minutes later Sheffield effectively put the match to bed when Scott Allen tipped Petgrave's shot in, for his first goal since returning from injury.

Fife had only won two of their last seven games so the coach's second intermission team talk must have been a tough ask.

And Fife were overpowered again when Robert Dowd jabbed in a puck directed from Martin Latal, the Teesider's fifth goal in as many outings.

The top line clicked in a final act of ruthlessness, Allen getting his second with a rebound at 56:55.

On Saturday, Steelers made their first trip of the season to bottom-of-the-table Glasgow, having put nine goals past them in previous EIHL meetings at Sheffield Arena.

A scrap between Sam Jones and Steven McParland livened the first five minutes up.

Then at 14:27 on form Dowd scored - setting the scene for a remarkable night for his line with Danny Kristo and Latal.

McParland equalised on the power play but that was the last thing that went right for the Scots, who were then comprehensively outplayed.

Petgrave ventured forward to return the lead to Sheffield on 33 minutes, followed by other strikes in the middle session from Latal and Kristo.

The intermission couldn't provide any answers for Clan and they conceded a fifth, from the stick of Sebastien Piche.

That marked four goals in 12 minutes; Sheffield were coasting and Clan were wilting.

Dowd and Kristo added to their torture in a game which they ran out 7-1 victors.

It will also be remembered for the night Jonathan Phillips clocked up his 1,000th game for Steelers.