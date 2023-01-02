Yesterday, The Star reported how Steelers' coach Aaron Fox had paid tribute to those who filled 25,000 Arena seats over the last three games.
Now French Canadian defenceman Piché, who has played in the AHL, EBEL, ECHL, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, has talked about the special place that is Sheffield Arena.
"The fans are loud, always a blessing to play and we are lucky to have a nice arena and fans supporting us" he said.
"It has helped us, for sure, a huge advantage compared to other teams.
"I don't look at the standings in the league but I am sure we are the most attended by far...it doesn't surprise me, the quality of fans we have and we try to give them a good show and win so everybody is happy in the long run."
Piche said he'd played at big rinks before "but not as full as this, it is a really special place and really one of the elite in Europe, probably, so it's all credit to the fans."
Aaron Fox's side has rewarded their fans with 11 straight wins which have elevated them to the top of the EIHL table.
Now they must concentrate on the second half of the season.
"If everybody is playing their role and playing good I think we can keep it rolling for a bit," said Piche.
"Foxy is doing a great job, everybody is calm and down to earth...we know how to take care of our bodies and mentally in particular.
"If we play the way we play, roll four lines and everybody is healthy the luxury that we have is if somebody gets hurt somebody can step up and take the role, not every team can do this. It's a luxury to have it."
Piche, who has scored two huge slapshot goals and had a fight in his last four games, says he signed for Fox because he wanted to win a title adding: "I am near the end of my career and it is really important to win a championship, you play to win."
The 34-year-old former Grand Rapids Griffins skater said he'd like to play couple more seasons if his "body can take it."
He has lived the life of a professional athlete over the festive period, being careful with diet and rest opportunities.
"It's the time of year that's pretty hard for everybody, (overseas imports) you are far away," he said.
He'd had a "small dinner" on Christmas Day and was in bed before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Players "don't celebrate the normal way" but that was part of being a pro athlete and not only hockey - it's other sports that do that.
"At some point, you get used to it but it will be nice when I can celebrate with my family."
Steelers' win at Manchester Storm on Sunday put them a point clear of Guildford Flames at the top of the division. They have won 22 out of 28 league games.