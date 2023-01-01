'Awesome' Sheffield Steelers fans hailed after incredible festive turn-out

His top of the league side has been pushed along at home by a tide of seasonal goodwill at a time when families are having to watch every penny.
The last three gates brought in 7,975 (Dundee Stars) 9,368 (Nottingham Panthers) and Saturday's 8,537 (Manchester.)
Fox said the numbers involved were "unbelievable."
"It's awesome, they have carried us at times throughout the year, when we have needed them.”
He said it had been a "great holiday experience for the group."
Captain Jonathan Phillips added: "When I first came here (2006) people used to talk about Steelermania, referring to the mid to late 1990s. We can put that to bed now because Steelermania is back bigger and bolder than ever."
Team-mate Dowd, who scored a hat-trick at the Arena on New Year's Eve said: “I can’t imagine it’s ever been more crazy than it is now, the noise and all that orange colour, everyone is at full cry. It’s a privilege to play in front of these people. They show up every night, spend hard-earned money on supporting us; we are so lucky.”
After a streak of 10 straight wins, half at home, Sheffield started 2023 with a road victory at Altrincham, where they had imploded 7-4 on Bonfire Night.
Storm's Cameron Critchlow put the hosts ahead on nine minutes.
As so often happens at the Ice Dome, there followed an entertaining flurry of goals.
Evan Mosey scored on a five-on-three power play before Cole Carter and Martin Latal netted, for either side, just 12 seconds apart for 2-2.
It was 3-3 at 22 minutes after Daniel Ciampini and former Steeler Anthony DeLuca continued the goal trade.
And the fun continued with Scott Simmonds giving Manchester the lead for the third time only for Robert Dowd to level.
After two 2-2 periods, one side had to break clear in the final phase.
Brendan Connolly did the trick; he nudged the Yorkshire side ahead with a rebound, his second in two nights, with 11 minutes remaining.
Manchester pulled their goalie for the extra skater and had a six-on-four advantage when Matt Petgrave was called for tripping.
But Steelers had grabbed their 11th straight win.
*Saturday's Arena game, the last of 2022, was effectively over as early as the first period.
Dowd, revelling in his centreman role, tipped home a Danny Kristo drive after 86 seconds.
Storm rallied briefly but Kevin Eckman-Larsson fanned on a good chance and Matt Greenfield stopped what limited offence Manchester could muster.
The second strike had real theatre about it. Connolly was tussling on the ice with Jake Bricknell, he then sprung up to race back onside as Brandon McNally took over and buried the puck.
Dowd slapped in on the power play - it was match-over at 16:56.
Dowd wrapped up his hat-trick after Latal's pace and energy opened up a shooting lane, the GB ace taking advantage of with ruthless efficiency, at 39:37.
Sebastien Piche a scored rocket similar to the one he blasted in his last home appearance to make it 5-0 and there were more to follow from Connolly and Ciampini, the latter after Sam Jones had motored down the wing to locate but instead had to watch Greenfield's shut-out stolen by a late Jesper Ohrvall consolation.