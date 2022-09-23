Sheffield Steelers see off Glasgow Clan and one thing pleased Aaron Fox most

But when you add the fact that those points raised your team to level pegging at top of the league - well, that is very satisfying indeed.

That will have been the feeling for coach Aaron Fox, on the Sheffield Steelers' bus, following their 3-0 win at Glagow Clan.

Nobody can really read anything into that joint top-of-the-division status, after just four Sheffield league games.

Sheffield Steelers' Scott Allen on the boards at Glasgow Clan

But considering the season started with a home defeat to Cardiff Devils, and the side is now level on points with early pacesetters Coventry Blaze, there are reasons for optimism as the team visibly grows in confidence.

Fox knew going into Glasgow that it would not be an easy place to exhibit their talents.

"I loved our compete from puck drop," he said.

"I thought we were hard on every puck, we didn't give them very much for that full 60."

Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd is nw the league's top goalscorer

He said man-of-the-match goalie Matt Greenfield made a key save towards the end of the game, to gift wrap maximum points.

"Everybody has bought in lately, we are playing the right way, and its coming from everybody.

"I thought our fourth line was excellent, they have given us energy here in the last few games and shown how to play the right way and it has been contagious.

Clan coach Malcolm Cameron had reckoned before Thursday night's match that their first win of the season was coming.

But afterwards he was forced to bemoan the fact that Clan didn't have the firepower Sheffield has: "We just can't seem to find a way to find the back of the net. Sometimes when you are struggling to score it creeps into your psyche."

Clan underlined their offensive fragility in a barren first period in which Steeler Brett Neumann's breakaway threatened, but he was halted by goalie Zach Driscoll.

The Lanarkshire side slipped behind four minutes into the middle session, Brandon Whistle, unassisted, notching his first of the season, with Graham claiming his first assist of the EIHL campaign.

At the half-way point, Sheffield doubled their advantage, Scott Allen, assisted by Brett Neumann to further sour the mood at Braehead Arena.

Allen's goal put him on top of the league's scoring pile - four goals in four games.

Nolan LaPorte put pressure on the highly-focused Greenfield, but Sheffield shut the door.

Clan had a better last period but Steeler Matt Petgrave could easily have extended the lead, almost finding the net on an odd-man rush, before another Steelers' defenceman Sebastien Piche brought out the best of the Clan's goalie.

An empty netter from Jonathan Phillips rounded up a healthy 3-0 scoreline.