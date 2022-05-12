And that buoyance comes despite a disappointing, goal-shy run-up to the tournament, in which GB lost twice each to Italy and Denmark.

The national side, including Steelers' Sam Jones, Davey Phillips and skipper Jonathan Phillips but without injured duo Brendan Connolly and Liam Kirk, arrived in Tampere on Wednesday and were straight on the ice for their first training session on Finnish ice.

It's their third successive top-level World Championship after appearing at the 2019 edition in Slovakia where GB came from 3-0 down in their final group game to beat France 4-3 in overtime to avoid relegation.

After no tournament in 2020, GB finished last year's World Championship in Latvia with four points including a regulation-time win over Belarus.

Dowd, who recently signed a new two-year extension to his Sheffield EIHL contract, said: "The boys are really excited and ready to go again.

"We've been on a remarkable journey and we don't want it to end any time soon.

Robert Dowd, key player for GB.

"We know what we have to do at this level to compete with some of the best teams in the world.

"The atmosphere around the room is brilliant as ever and to be honest, it's just great to be back with the boys again.

"There's some exciting new young talent in Cade Neilson and Josh Waller and they have already fitted right into the squad."

Pete Russell's GB get their campaign under way on Saturday against Czech Republic, before matches against Norway, Sweden, USA, Finland, Latvia and Austria.

"We know from last year how good a side Czech Republic are," said Dowd. "We under no illusions.

"Every game will be tough, just like they were last year and back in 2019.

"But we have shown over the past few years to the ice hockey world that we can compete at the top level.

"Of course, it's going to be tough but it's a chance we are all relishing."

The squad is: Netminders, Ben Bowns; Dukla Trencin, Slovakia, Jordan Hedley; Coventry Blaze, Jackson Whistle; Belfast Giants.

Defence: Josh Batch; Cardiff Devils, David Clements; Coventry Blaze, Dallas Ehrhardt; Manchester Storm, Sam Jones; Sheffield, Ben O’Connor; Csikszerda, Romania, Davey Phillips; Sheffield, Mark Richardson; Cardiff Devils, Josh Tetlow; Nottingham Panthers.