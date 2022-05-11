Ever-present Sheffield Steeler Robert Dowd talks playing through the pain barrier

He and defencemen Kevin Schulze and Sam Jones were the only ones to compete in 67 EIHL matches for the club.

All of them suffered some form of wearying injury over the campaign, but they all battled on regardless.

Dowd, who turns 34 this month, enjoyed a consistent season where he was the top goal scorer and averaged a point a game in the league.

The Great Britain winger said: "It is nice to have managed to play all the games, I played through quite a few of them hurt, but it was one of those years where I wanted to play every game I could.

"Luckily my body held up and I had the rub of the green when it came to not getting too seriously injured this year."

Dowd and Great Britain are now heading for World Championship action in Finland.

Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd.

But they need to find their scoring touch, they lost all four warm-up games, twice to Italy and twice to Denmark, scoring just a single goal, throughout.

GB World Championship schedule:

Saturday 14th May 2022 – Czech Republic v Great Britain 16:20 (14:20 UK time)

Sunday 15th May 2022 – Norway v Great Britain 12:20 (10:20)

Tuesday 17th May 2022 – Sweden v Great Britain 20:20 (18:20)

Thursday 19th May 2022 – Great Britain v USA 16:20 (14:20)

Friday 20th May 2022 – Great Britain v Finland 16:20 (14:20)

Sunday 22nd May 2022 – Great Britain v Latvia 16:20 (14:20)

Monday 23rd May 2022 – Austria v Great Britain 20:20 (18:20)