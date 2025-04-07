Sheffield Steelers' legend thanks the city for honouring murdered relative
William Plommer was killed in front of his young son by gang members in Princess Street in 1925.
Tommy, who was a fighting winger for Steelers from 1992 to 2000, has been told that a centenary ceremony is to be held on the road on April 26.
There is already a plaque there to commemorate the life of William, a First World War veteran and former boxer.
Tommy, from Ontario, had been aware of the family history when he played at Sheffield Arena - famously on a line with Les Millie and Tim Cranston.
"I once took family members to my great-grandfather's graveside and, ironically, you could look down and see the Arena from there.
"The site of the murder is also just around the corner from a building where they still hang my number 11 shirt on the wall."
Tommy, now aged 56, admitted it was odd to have a great-grandfather who was murdered in a city he grew to love, both during his eight years here and to this day.
"The nature of the death impacted on our family for a long time. It is surreal now to find out details of what happened."
William had stepped up to protect the honour of a Sheffield barmaid who a gang member had targeted.
Some time later, he was ambushed by two men seeking revenge, but William sent them packing "bruised and bloodied."
On April 27, 1925, a dozen gang members assembled near Mr Plommer’s home on Princess Street, in Norfolk Bridge, two of them were involved in kicking and fatally stabbing him.
His son, also called Tommy, was around 11-years-old then and watched the horror unfold.
He gave evidence against brothers Wilfred and Lawrence Fowler at Leeds Court, and both were hanged. Three others were jailed for up to 10 years.
Today, the former ice hockey player said he never had a chance to discuss the situation with his grandfather.
"Apparently there were thousands of people at the railway to see him off, to court. He had been put on the witness stand, and it was the first time in Britain that two men were hanged for the same murder.
"It is great that there is a plaque on Princess Street in my great-grandfather’s honour, and it is amazing that people are apparently holding some sort of ceremony this month.
"I have long felt that the people of Sheffield are wonderful.
"It feels like a blue-collar city and that always suited me and my personality.
"It is wild that people are still remembering my great-grandfather, it is hard to put into words how thankful I am for keeping his memory alive."
Tommy, who played 462 times for Steelers, scoring 409 points and sitting out almost 1,000 penalty minutes, said he and his wife Corrie had been thinking of coming over, but had little details of the event and "didn't want to be a distraction."
If you have any details of the ceremony please get in touch by email at [email protected]
More details of those murderous times are available in "Sheffield 1925: Gang Wars and Wembley Glory - Sheffield’s most Turbulent Year" on sale at shops including Waterstones Meadowhall, La Biblioteka in Leah’s Yard, and The Famous Sheffield Shop on Ecclesall Road. Or email [email protected] to order a copy.
