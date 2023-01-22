Sheffield Steelers lacking a particular player after mixed weekend of results

Steelers need a player like Marco Vallerand in their ranks....still.

Sheffield Steelers' Sam Jones in a tangle. Picture: Hayley Roberts

Their mixed weekend fortunes at Sheffield Arena shone a light on the club's peculiar fallibility on home ice.

They have lost seven times at home this season and seem short of a talisman on the east end pad.

Someone who not only scores and makes goals but has a winning attitude which ignites those around him.

Someone like Vallerand.

It was September when The Star first urged the club to try and lure the former Steeler back from HK Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia.

Olimpija recently denied newspaper claims that they were in financial trouble. Steelers will be watching the situation.

Sheffield's 2-4 defeat to once-struggling Glasgow Clan on Saturday ended with a discernible round of boos from the stands and a tirade of abuse on social media.

On Sunday they showed glimpses of the form that had got them into the top two of the division with a 4-2 win over Manchester Storm.

But is the Arena "Happy Vally?" It would be a lot happier if Vally returned for the final 20 games of the regular calendar.

Sunday saw Sheffield manage to do something they hadn't in the previous six outings, win a first period.

Brandon McNally's mid air pass was steered in by Brandon Whistle at 15:38.

Before that Storm had pummelled Matt Greenfield's pads four times on a power play and ex Steeler Anthony DeLuca hit the bar.

In a sometimes flat atmosphere, Steelers had plenty of shots on goal adding a second goal which was fair reward for Whistle's perseverance around the crease.

DeLuca upset the 7,119 fans with a reply but a superb solo effort from Robert Dowd, shimmying down the right flank, made it 3-1.

It all seemed to be getting a bit close again when Liam Blackburn narrowed the home advantage, but Brett Neumann hammered in a shot from the left for 4-2.

*On Saturday, Glasgow had to rely on Steeldogs' Jordan Buesa to hot-foot over from iceSheffield to help fill gaps on their roster.

Yet they had little difficulty beating a Sheffield team abject in most areas of the ice, other than in goal.

Steelers hardly won a challenge, a face off, let alone a period.

Mistakes were common on both sides, but the Scots adapted better.

Clan's Harry Ferguson wasted a breakaway after Niklas Nevalainen slipped and Evan Mosey couldn't finish off an opportunity created when Glasgow goalie John Muse gave the puck away cheaply.

Steelers' first line possession broke down allowing Steven McParland to rifle across Greenfield for 0-1.

That lead lasted 30 seconds, Scott Allen cut in to wrist shoot into a near post gap.

But if the 6,209 crowd were expecting an easy night against a club that hadn't beaten a top EIHL side, they were disappointed as Gary Haden put Sheffield behind again.

Lacklustre Steelers had a miserly 13 shots on goal in 40 minutes, less than half the opposition's tally. And their passing almost encouraged breakdowns. It was horror hockey.

Steelers continued to unravel with Parland and Kevin Massy adding more goals, Matt Petgrave nabbing a consolation with seconds left.

