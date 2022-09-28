Steelers open to former favourite Marco Vallerand returning to Sheffield despite nasty injury

The ex-Steeler suffered a shoulder injury playing for Slovenian side HK Olimpija in his season's opening league match.

He is thought to be out for six weeks.

Olimpija have had a lukewarm form start to the campaign and the injury could not have come at a worse time for them.

But Vallerand's issue has not put a dent in Steelers' desire to see him in orange again, at some point.

One club source said: "If Marco was fit and available and we had a vacancy in our line up, who would not want him to return?"

The one-time Steelers' favourite left the South Yorkshire club after last season repeating his oft-stated desire to win silverware.

His new club has not had a great start in the domestic division and has fared even worse in the Champions Hockey League.

Marco Vallerand - in it to win it. Pic: Dean Woolley

Any return to the EIHL would likely not pose any financial issues, as it is understood he is on a similar salary in Ljubljana to the one he enjoyed in Sheffield.

Having said that, Olimpija were gushing with praise for the Canadian when they took him in May."We are talking about a player who is great with the puck, knows how to score, skates very well, has the right character on the ice, and we need that in the team," said head coach Mitja Šivic.

"I am sure that he will be excellent and comparable in terms of points to the best scorer in the team this season."

Back in Sheffield, and with the occasional hiccup in offensive output, many fans would love to see Vallerand back in "Vally Town."

It is worth pointing out that while goals were hard to find for Sheffield at Nottingham Panthers last Sunday, and on the first game of the EIHL season as well as a couple of exhibition games, the team is joint second in the league table and top of their Challenge Cup group.

Nonetheless, should Vallerand become available, most Arena fans would love to see the prodigal Son return.