New signing Mason Mitchell has been hurt training in Canada and is unlikely to be match-ready until late October or early November.

He has been placed on the Injury Reserve List and his place will go to yet another newcomer Tomáš Pitule.

New Sheffield Steelers signing Mason Mitchell has suffered an injury and misses a big chunk of early season. Picture: Sheffield Steelers.

The Czech forward is the 13th new name to come into the Steelers' organisation for the season, which starts with exhibition games against Nottingham Panthers, this coming weekend.

It is a significant blow for the 28-year-old Canadian, who played mainly in the ECHL last year and had been looking forward to his debut on British ice.

Coach Aaron Fox told The Star: "Mason was on the ice training back home and felt the issue - it is hard to go into the detail without saying precisely what the injury is.

Tomáš Pitule has joined Sheffield Steelers on a short term deal. Picture: Jana Mensatorova

"He is obviously a little disappointed but he also understands it happens in this business.

"Initially, he called and said he felt it, wanted to have it checked out by a private doctor, he had an MRI and our doctors looked at the results and both agreed it was likely a six to eight-week injury before you can take contact.

"That is why we brought in a guy on a two-month contract starting on the 22nd to get us to October 22.

"That would be 10 weeks from his injury; we feel good about that date and, as we have seen before, we can reevaluate the group and we have an option to keep him for the rest of the season.

Sheffield Steelers coach Aaron Fox has his squad together today ahead of the new season

"If he comes in, and is better than anybody else here, it creates a competitive culture. Guys know that there is one guy coming in and one guy fighting for a contract."

In other words, Steelers would not be disposed to carrying an extra player when Mitchell is fit - one import would have to go if Pitule had proved himself essential to the team.

Fox had no intention of starting the 2022-23 light in bodies so brought in the 32-year-old.

"He’s a big (6ft 3ins) two-way forward who skates extremely well and plays a very responsible game.

"He averaged a point per game in Czech 2 in 20-21 so he has proved he can produce offensively as well.

"He played half the year in Czech Extraliga last year in a checking line role so will be a guy we can count on in those situations too.

"He’s a natural centre who can play wing as well and is very excited to be here competing for a full-year contract."

Pitule, 32, was a Belarus Cup Winner in 2019.

Today was the club's induction day where they carry out fitness testing on the squad.

Players also meet owner Tony Smith, fill in routine paperwork, take part in photo and video sessions before lunch.

Then it is out on to the ice to "get the kinks out" said Fox.

Tuesday will see the team embrace the coach's systems.