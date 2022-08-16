Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelers' new goaltender, Matt Greenfield. (Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)

Yet both Matt Greenfield and Oskar Östlund have enough contacts on the ice hockey grapevine to be confident they have made the right decision to ply their wares in the UK.

Greenfield, 27, whose signature for the club was announced on Tuesday, was on the same Kansas City Mavericks team that handed 16 appearances to Matt Petrgave, another new defensive signing for Sheffield.

And the goaltender is keen to renew acquaintances with the experienced 30-year-old.

"He is very skilled, very offensive, moves the puck well and likes to jump up in the rush and create offence," said Greenfield.

"He is a good player and team mate and I am excited to play with him."

The netminder has a good friend in former Kansas team mate on Cardiff Devils' roster, defenceman Marcus Crawford.

And he has fond memories of playing with Brodie Reid there, the right winger who’s about to start his second year in south Wales.

Oskar Östlund in action. (Courtesy of Sheffield Steelers)

Greenfield will also be monitoring the progress of Darik Angeli, who has signed for Belfast Giants, after two years at Kansas.

And he says it will be fun to play against Manchester Storm coach Matt Ginn, who was his goalie partner in the Midwestern United States.

Last but not least, former Steeler Anthony DeLuca recommended Sheffield to the goalie.

Greenfield said: "Tony was very popular in Kansas, he is a pretty vibrant personality - I don't think he goes anywhere quietly!

Barry Brust in Denmark.

"He is a heck of a hockey player it was a blast to play with him. He told me he absolutely loved Sheffield."

Östlund, 30, has spent most of his career in his native Sweden, and Norway, but is knowledgeable about former Steelers' net custodians.

"I know Barry Brust by name, he was a great goalie," said Östlund.

"I played against Rok (Stojanovic) when I was young. As for Tomas Duba, when I was at Krefeld, lots of people told me they had liked him there.

"I have played against Ervins Mustokovs, too," said Östlund, adding that calibre of Sheffield goaltending was impressive.

"They are "great names, all of them."

Much of his Steeler information came from last year defenceman Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen, who has moved on but remains closely allied to the club.

The Swede has taken on new Sheffield forward Daniel Ciampini in the past, too.

Ciampini is the player Steelers are hoping to provide the goals and assists lost after Marco Vallerand's departure.

"Ciampini is always a threat. I played against him in Austria (Dornbirner v Innsbruck).

"He is a goalscorer and a point maker and will be very useful.

"Saxy said he was a great guy in the locker room at Innsbruck; he will be a great fit for the team."

Östlund said he had watched and admired new Sheffield d-man Niklas Nevalainen during the skater's time at Frisk Asker in Norway.

"He has a good motor, looks solid on his skates like most Finns do, and was top two or three d men in Norwegian league which is a good league."