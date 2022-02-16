The reality, though, now appears to be something different.

The forward has been a part of Sheffield Steelers' roster for the past two weekends and seems to be revelling in his EIHL opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that would suggest he is available to coach Aaron Fox in a way he wasn't for the early part of the season.

What Whistle thought about the abrupt ending of his father's role as coach at Leeds, earlier this NIHL campaign, is probably not hard to work out.

But there is no such distraction playing for Sheffield, in the top flight, where he belongs.

Coach Fox said there had been "nothing official" agreed between the teams but there were ongoing conversations between the clubs.

Brandon Whistle, pic Dean Woolley.

"I think if we want to use Whistle we'll be able to" he said.

Steelers do not technically have first option on the player, despite the experience over the last fortnight.

"I could call them tomorrow and they could say no but I don't they will. I think we have currently got an understanding that if we want him we can use him" added Fox.

He said decisions would be made on a game-by-game basis if he chooses to play Whistle, Cole Shudra or Alex Graham.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Phillips, an injury absentee last Saturday for the game against Manchester Storm, is suffering from an issue that kept him out the side a few weeks ago, said Fox.

"It has never fully gone away and niggles him."

The skipper is a warrior though and is expected to play tonight (Wednesday) up in Glasgow against the Clan.

Glasgow have lost their last four straight.