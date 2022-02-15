The secret to Sheffield Steelers’ success finally revealed

What are they all so excited and proud of?

Nothing other than the crazy, Orange Army fan-base that follows the team home and away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelers fans enjoy the win over Glasgow Clan. Photos: Dean Woolley and Hayley Roberts.

Last weekend, by any hockey team's standards, the attendance figures were amazing.

The EIHL leaders had two home games on the bounce amounting to a weekend total of 14,830 seats filled.

The numbers were 7,382 for the win against Manchester Storm on Saturday and a further 7,448 more through the doors to watch them add maximum points, against Glasgow Clan, the following night.

Any other team in the EIHL would love to have such a following.

Steelers fans enjoy the win over Glasgow Clan. Photos: Dean Woolley and Hayley Roberts.

And the spectators don't sit on their hands, either.

Coach Fox said they are: "Passionate fans, we are happy to have them. I think we have had a nice little run here at the Arena, 12 or 13 in a row here at home, we are playing pretty good hockey, we are in a good spot.

"It is awesome to see those numbers coming through the doors, it is a huge bonus."

Steelers' classy quarterback Todd added: "I am pleasantly surprised at how well the following is here in Sheffield, you can't ask for a better rink setting and home crowd following I think that only helps us more as we go through the season."

Steelers fans enjoy the win over Glasgow Clan. Photos by Dean Woolley and Hayley Roberts.

Smith acknowledges the effort made right across the club to make it a match-night environment for families.

"The work, effort, and commitment that has gone into this we are dead proud of and in this post-pandemic season we are thrilled our attendances have increased once again," he said.

"Going into last weekend our average attendance this year was 6,424.

“We are all exhausted after last weekend, but it is that hard work not just over the past few weeks or months but over the last ten years that has seen our attendances rise even in this post-pandemic and interrupted season.

Steelers fans enjoy the win over Glasgow Clan. Photos by Dean Woolley and Hayley Roberts.

“We like to think that we put on a great event each night, something that entertains our fan base.

"Aaron has put an incredible team together that we all love to watch, the Arena is a safe and comfortable venue for our fans to enjoy the game and the great show that we put on. I want to give our fans the best possible product we can both on and off the ice.

“The work doesn’t stop and as the sun rises we go again, banging the drum and putting ourselves out there telling the world that next Sunday we play again, against Cardiff and we want even more people cheering us on.

"There is a lot of competition out there for people’s attention and support, the cinema, bowling, other great sports, and entertainment so we can’t take our foot off the gas for one moment.