Sheffield Steelers' boss Aaron Fox happy with versatile players during injury crisis

With the injury situation starting to improve at Sheffield Steelers, boss Aaron Fox knows that the versatility of those players skating in the absence of his crocked warriors has been key to keeping them at the top of the league.

By Bob Westerdale
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:05 am

Players like Evan Mosey, who could pop up in defence or attack for Sheffield tonight in their home game against Glasgow Clan, have been essential, says the coach.

Read More

Read More
Tanner Eberle fights to regain his best form at Sheffield Steelers

"He is an elite skater and a very responsible player. I think as a defenceman he has been one of our top four D for us, and as a forward I have slotted him on to multiple different lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"He fits in with whoever you play him with."

Fox said his team was a "pretty versatile group", pointing to the impact Jonathan Phillips has made as a converted centreman.

"I think with the injuries we've had, if we didn't have that versatility, we'd probably be in some trouble."

Steelers are hoping Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen will be back to face Fife Flyers this weekend.

Evan Mosey, Pic Dean Woolley
Aaron FoxSheffield SteelersSheffieldJonathan PhillipsAdrian Saxrud-Danielsen