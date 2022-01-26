Players like Evan Mosey, who could pop up in defence or attack for Sheffield tonight in their home game against Glasgow Clan, have been essential, says the coach.

"He is an elite skater and a very responsible player. I think as a defenceman he has been one of our top four D for us, and as a forward I have slotted him on to multiple different lines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He fits in with whoever you play him with."

Fox said his team was a "pretty versatile group", pointing to the impact Jonathan Phillips has made as a converted centreman.

"I think with the injuries we've had, if we didn't have that versatility, we'd probably be in some trouble."

Steelers are hoping Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen will be back to face Fife Flyers this weekend.