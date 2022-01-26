Sheffield Steelers' boss Aaron Fox happy with versatile players during injury crisis
With the injury situation starting to improve at Sheffield Steelers, boss Aaron Fox knows that the versatility of those players skating in the absence of his crocked warriors has been key to keeping them at the top of the league.
Players like Evan Mosey, who could pop up in defence or attack for Sheffield tonight in their home game against Glasgow Clan, have been essential, says the coach.
"He is an elite skater and a very responsible player. I think as a defenceman he has been one of our top four D for us, and as a forward I have slotted him on to multiple different lines.
"He fits in with whoever you play him with."
Fox said his team was a "pretty versatile group", pointing to the impact Jonathan Phillips has made as a converted centreman.
"I think with the injuries we've had, if we didn't have that versatility, we'd probably be in some trouble."
Steelers are hoping Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen will be back to face Fife Flyers this weekend.