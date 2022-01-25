Tanner Eberle fights to regain his best form at Sheffield Steelers

The Sheffield Steelers' forward had a spell on the sideline after failing to complete a game against Guildford Flames on January 9, only returning last weekend with appearances against Nottingham Panthers and Dundee Stars.

The plus point is that the 28-year-old Canadian did not re-injure himself in those comeback matches.

"Ebs has been going through the same lower body issues all year but there were no setbacks after the games which is good," said coach Aaron Fox.

"I don't think he is in top fitness form currently," he said adding the mixture of a nagging physical injury and the effects of coronavirus restrictions were difficult to overcome quickly.

"We'd like to string together a couple of weeks with some practice and some games so we get that level up to where he would like to be."

Sheffield had not lost an away game in an EIHL regulation time until the Stars beat them 3-2, on Sunday.

Fox said: "I don't think they were the better team, looking at the shots and scoring chances. We had plenty of chances early on and just didn't bury them.

"We made some uncharacteristic turnovers in spots we probably shouldn't and they ended up finishing them.

"We have made the same mistakes before and they've not ended up in the back of our net.

"That's hockey. It's a game of mistakes. Other teams make mistakes and we make them pay with the goalscoring ability we have and had such good goaltending here since day one that we have found ways to win hockey games but we didn't in Dundee.

Tanner Eberle; back from injury.

"It has been a long time since we didn't get a point in a hockey game, it was just one of those nights. We didn't have legs needed for 60 (minutes.)"

Fox's team hopes to find their winning formula again on Wednesday night when they host Glasgow Clan.

"I think we have bounced back from losses pretty well so far and I will expect us to have a good skate (pre-game) and be ready for Wednesday.

The coach is pondering which goaltender to deploy against Clan.

Eberle in a tussle: pic Dean Woolley.

Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen remains out through injury but there is a chance he could be return

"There a possibility, I am not saying 100 percent but things are trending in the right direction."

Fox said his joint top-of-the-table team needed no extra inspiration for Wednesday's game: "A team in our position right now...every night is motivation enough."

Middle-of-the-table Glasgow have won their last three league matches, including a 3-1 victory over Belfast Giants.

In regulation time, they have split their results, winning 10 and losing 10.

Ex Steeler Mathieu Roy is Clan's top scorer with 15 goals and 10 assists in 22 games.