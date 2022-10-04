Sheffield Steelers boss Aaron Fox gives surprising view on hectic schedule

But you won't hear Sheffield Steelers complain - despite the fact they currently have three imports out injured.

Aaron Fox's team is currently in the middle of a hectic session of four League and one Challenge Cup matches in nine days.

They have started that series off well, with a 2-1 and 3-2 win over Nottingham Panthers and Coventry Blaze respectively.

A hectic moment from the Guildford Flames against Sheffield Steelers game last month

Thursday night sees the club host Guildford Flames (£8 game) before weekend contests with Manchester Storm and Dundee Stars.

Fox recognises it is a tough schedule not least the fact that the Storm and Stars games are both away games.

But he said: "The schedule is pretty spread out across all the teams. We will be ready to go."

Steelers must play the Cup game in Altrincham, drive back to Sheffield, and then be up not-so-bright-and-early for a 5pm face off in Scotland.

"After Manchester, we come back, sleep in our beds, while the kit will go north," said the coach.

The club, despite Evan Mosey joining Oskar Ostlund and Mason Mitchell out injured, are on a high after winning six of their eight games in both competitions.

Maybe they could do with scoring a few more goals, but that should come.

Thursday's game will be an absorbing encounter between a Guildford Side currently top of the pile (nine points from six games) and a joint second Sheffield.

If Fox's team wins in regulation time they will leapfrog over Flames in the table.

The coach says it won't be easy, though.

"They are a great counter team, they have found some pace again - that Tait (Ryan Tait) can absolutely fly," he said.

"They have some young players (average age: 27) and he (coach Paul Dixon) plays a system that puts you under pressure, so it is never an easy team to play.

We will watch their game from the weekend and be ready and well prepared."

Steelers won 4-1 in Guildford on September 11, but the Surrey side has not put a foot wrong since then, winning twice at home and twice away.

They can be caught at the back though, only Manchester have conceded more, so far.

Winger Robert Dowd says the team should be in a confident mood.

"I think we are doing well; we are building and getting better every game.

"We are building each game, and if we keep building and get some momentum, we will get on a run," he says.