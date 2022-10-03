Sheffield Steelers back Aaron Fox and claim coach suffered 'barrage of abuse' in Coventry Blaze clash
Sheffield Steelers have stood by their coach after stormy scenes during the 3-2 win at Coventry Blaze on Sunday.
Several items were apparently hurled at the team boss as he directed operations from the bench.
And Sheffield say a "barrage of abuse" came his way for much of the evening.
In return, there are allegations that Fox responded to fans' provocation in a hostile manner.
Most Popular
-
1
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal linked with return to England with old foes Hull City
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday fans in pictures: Owls travel in numbers again for Port Vale win
-
3
Lee Gregory's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained as Owls play waiting game for Plymouth Argyle
A club spokesman said: "We have seen, on social media, accusations of how our coach is said to have reacted, but have no knowledge of that.
"However, we do know that he was the victim of a barrage of abuse and several items were thrown at him. The security there seemed to find it funny.
"A sponsor of the Blaze spoke to Aaron to apologise afterwards and it is worth pointing out our friendship with their club remains as strong as ever."
There was a rumpus on the ice too with Steelers enraged that a high stick to Matt Petgrave's face was not dealt with appropriately by the officials, who then kicked the defencemen out of the game for abuse.
Overall, though, Sheffield's victory brought them up the table to joint second alongside Cardiff Devils.
And the weekend was a major upturn in the life of Robert Dowd, who scored in both matches, ending a lean patch.
His Saturday goal against Nottingham Panthers had an element of luck about it, he admitted.
"It is always nice to score against Nottingham," he told The Star.
"As I'd rolled out of the corner and up to the blue line, we had a couple of guys at the net, and I was trying one at the back post and it seemed to find its way all the through. I passed it into the net!
"I have hit posts and I have hit crossbars and I try to pass one and it goes in!"
New boy Mason Mitchell was at Coventry for the game, watching from the sidelines.
When fully fit, Sheffield's roster will have 16 imports in a 14-import restricted match night format, which will increase competiton for spots.
But Dowd doesn't think that situation is any more acute for overseas players than it is for homegrown ones, like Alex Graham.
"I don't think it makes a difference; everybody is obviously trying to play the best hockey that they can do.
"I have been in situations where there are too many Brits on the team...it is part of the job. You have to do your job every week and I think it will be good for the roster that guys play for spots."
Steelers entertain Guildford Flames on Thursday, and Dowd is expecting an offensive challenge from ex team-mate Ben O'Connor and the rest.
"They are a very good team, always good every year. They are very good offensively, they score plenty of goals, Benny's style of play is he likes to move the puck forward and create chances and is doing well so it will be a tough game."