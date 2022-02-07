Sheffield Steelers: Barry Brust unfazed by not playing many away games

On the road, he's been starting netminder only a couple of times all season.

It's a peculiar statistic, but it's not done him, his goalie partner Rok Stojanovic, or the team any harm. Sheffield Steelers are four points clear at the top of the league and will have a shot at two other trophies.

Brust, who has iced in the last three home games including Saturday's win over Dundee Stars, is not fazed by his number of outings away from the Arena, or in general.

"It's kind of just the way it's worked out."

He said Stojanovic's record on the road had been stellar adding: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

"He is big, moves really well, reads the play really well, he is a great teammate and a great person. I am happy he is on our team; he has been a great addition to our club and a great partner for me to have as well"

Barry Brust: home is where the heart is. Pic Dean Woolley.

But is 38-year-old Brust happy with his overall number of games?

"Absolutely. How can I be mad when he is playing as well as he is?

"It is my job to play better and that's all it comes down to."

Brust feels he started improving his own performances before Christmas but then it hadn't "been great" after the Covid break.

Rok Stojanovic blocks a shot at Coventry.

Carter Beston-Will, Sheffield's assistant coach, said the reason behind Brust's small number of road games was little to do with the former Los Angeles Kings NHL'er.

"Barry has been great all year. Rok's been very good too" he said, adding that the 31-year-old Slovenian had been hugely influential in some of the away wins.

"We have a two-headed monster at the back! I think that gives us an edge over some of the other teams in this league."

They had both kept them in games they had not really deserved to win, said Beston-Will.

Brust in an outing at Cardiff pic James Assinder

The choice of away goalie was often determined by the schedule, the opponents or whether there is a midweek game.

"Sometimes it just works out that way."

Cardiff Devils' goalie Mac Carruth took over from Stojanovic as the league's highest save percentage.

It's a wafer-thin advantage: Carruth has a 93.50 percent rate with the Steeler at 93.30.

In the league's forward statistics, Sheffield's Marco Vallerand still tops the points category with 43 from 28 games.