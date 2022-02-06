Glasgow Clan v Sheffield Steelers: Justin Hodgman on target as Steelers make it a winning weekend

Sheffield' s fifth goal came from Justin Hodgman, who concluded a memorable few days in his life with a power-play goal to put the win beyond doubt.

Hodgman had recently gone public in The Star over his battle against depression.

His goal and a fifth straight win certainly put his teammates on a high as the battle continues to lift the league title.

Justin Hodgman, who was on the scoresheet, in action at Glasgow

Sheffield had John Armstrong back from illness but injured Davey Phillips was out.

Armstrong and Keaton Ellerby came closest with early shots which rattled Shane Starrett's pipework.

Colton Yellow Horn put an end to the deadlock at 24:12 with the opener.

And that triggered an offensive push on both sides.

Sheffield Steelers' Marco Vallerand on the boards at Glasgow

First Martin Látal popped in his 18th strike of the season.

Then Mitch Jones punished a turnover to restore Glasgow's lead, unassisted.

But Brandon Whistle, so confident in his EIHL surroundings, made it 2-2.

That was four goals, shared in six pulsating minutes.

Steelers' Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen jousts with a Clansman

Sheffield skipper Jonathan Phillips thought he'd added another but it was washed off because the net had left its moorings.

So Braehead Arena was the setting for another Steelers' third period masterclass.

A power play goal from Evan Mosey at 46:46, put the ball firmly in Sheffield's court as they took the lead for the first time.

Then Tanner Eberle scored his second penalty shot of the weekend, at 50:19.

Aaron Fox makes a point during Sheffield Steelers win over Dundee Stars

Yellow Horn cut Steelers' lead in half with seven minutes remaining.

But nerves were settled on the away bench when Hodgman stepped up to convert a power play goal for 5-3.

An empty netter for Vojtěch Polák put the matter beyond debate.

Steelers had struggled to put Dundee Stars to bed on Saturday, Stars came back from behind three times before succumbing to a 5-4 loss.

It was interesting to watch the rival coaches at the end. Sheffield's Aaron Fox was reasonably satisfied but his opposite number Omar Pacha blew his top with officials after the final whistle making accusations that would earn a Premier League football coach a hefty fine.Matias Sointu scored the winner with nine minutes left.

Elsewhere, three former Steelers have been on the move.

SHeffield Steelers players celebrate Tanner Eberle's goal against Dundee on Saturday night

Kansas City Mavericks have signed Anthony DeLuca, in a trade with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, his local ECHL team in Quebec, where the media described him as "expendable."

Sondre Olden has been out of the reckoning at La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland and returned to Norway after a concussion but is now recovered and back in the Swiss line-up. Steelers' coach Aaron Fox maintains a close relationship with the Norwegian, who scored a point a game for them in the EIHL Series.