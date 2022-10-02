Sheffield Steelers pick up another win but also another injury

The utility player suffered a limb injury in Saturday's win against Nottingham Panthers and is out for at least a month.

Previously-injured Mason Mitchell has now arrived in the UK, but he won't be ready for a game for a fortnight.

It was all an unwanted attraction for Sheffield, as they prepared for battle at the SkyDome Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet they took the lead three times and battled through a late five-on-three penalty to claim the points.

Blaze had started off the night a point clear at the top of the EIHL after a perfect run of four wins, although they were 2-3 losers at Cardiff Devils on Saturday in the Cup.

They went close with a puck cleared off Matt Greenfield's goal line, a chance which followed an opportunity that Daniel Ciampini couldn't complete at the other end.

Robert Dowd's roughing penalty at Steelers' penalty killers hard at work and it as the same for the home side when Nathan Ripley went for tripping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Ciampini contests puck ownership Pic by Scott Wiggins

The match needed a kick-start and Steelers' defenceman Sam Jones provided it at 25:33 with a goal fashioned by Brandon McNally.

Blaze hit back, though, killing a penalty and then levelling through centreman Marly Quince to ensure a second consecutive tied session.

Coventry had grabbed the initative before the final interval but Dowd was buzzing after his goal the previous night and added his second of the weekend at 42:03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry spurred on by the majority of the 1,933 crowd during a power play, were on a par two minutes later, though, when Colton Yellow Horn beat Greenfield.

Matt Greenfield gets pummelled by a shot at Coventry Pic by Scott Wiggins

Steelers needed a calm head, yet Matt Petgrave lost his and was tossed out for the game for abuse of an official.

With five minutes remaining, and for the third time, Sheffield went ahead with Kevin Schulze's first goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make things even more dramatic, the visitors then had Schulze and Brendon Connolly in the penalty box, but Steelers defended to the last.

*On Saturday, coach Aaron Fox changed personnel in three of his four forward lines, in an attempt to improve firepower.

The new lines were a blunt instrument in a first period in which a Jeremy Welsh power play goal separated the side.

Martin Latal's penalty shot had been saved by goalie Alex Dubeau, who seemed to project confidence to his defencemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers were missing the killer pass in front of goal until 37:50 when fourth-liners Tomas Pitule and McNally conjured up an equaliser.

McNally isn't overly popular with opposition fans - but his contribution brought Sheffield back into the Challenge Cup group game.

And Dowd's winner with made the 2-1 scoreline go some way towards mirroring Sheffield's domination, watched by a crowd of 7,483.

Fox was happy with a ful 60-minute performance and even more pleased for Dowd getting off the mark, which he said was reward for his work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad