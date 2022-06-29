Legends line-up as ex-Sheffield Steelers man is married in Canada

Left to right: Vallerand, Blaisdell, Eberle, Bobyck and Connolly

Happiness, that popular winger Tanner Eberle has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Savannah in Canada.

But a sense of regret in that joyful union will probably mean the player will not be returning to Sheffield Arena.

There will also be pride in the hockey generations that are represented.

Tanner Eberle's at his wedding along with Mike Blaisdell and Brent Bobyck

The images also show former Steelers' Grand Slam-winning coach Mike Blaisdell, who led the team for 309 games (189 wins) in a trophy-laden period of the club.

'Blazer' is a friend of Eberle's dad.

Once super fast winger Brent Bobyck (206 games for Sheffield) is also there - he followed Blaisdell from Nottingham Panthers to Sheffield.

Present-day Steeler Brendan Connolly was on the guest list - he'd offered to try and persuade Eberle to come back to Sheffield, although his wedding day was probably not the appropriate time to do that.

The wedding line up as former Sheffield Steelers man is Tanner Eberle is married

And Marco Vallerand joined in the revelry, he has just parted company with Steelers to sign for HK Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia.

So this history-defining picture of Vallerand, Blaisdell, Eberle, Bobyck and Connolly is quite some hockey line-up!

And none of the older brigade seem to have clapped any weight on...

Meanwhile, another former Steelers forward Mathieu Roy has re-signed for Glasgow Clan for the 2022-23 EIHL season. It will be his third term with the Scots.

*Steelers will open their season on September 10 with a home game against Cardiff Devils.

The following day, they travel to Guildford Flames.