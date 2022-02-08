How Sheffield Steelers' "committee" can win the league!

Many observers feared that Connolly's injury - a season-ender sustained during the Continental Cup in November - would considerably weaken their pursuit of three domestic trophies.

And there is no doubt Connolly would walk back into the EIHL roster if he was able.

But Steelers are riding high at the top of the table and Connolly is relieved and happy to see that.

Asked if there was anything he'd improve about the squad, he replied: "Honestly, what is in that (dressing) room is capable of winning (trophies) - I don't know if there is anything that I would add.

"We are getting good goaltending from both goalies. Rok (Stojanovic) has stepped up and done really well. We know what Barry Brust is capable of.

"Barry is totally unconventional in how he plays, but he reads the game so well.

Brendan Connolly in the thick of it.

"He doesn't play the goaltending position the way I guess you are typically used to seeing. But he knows his body and has such good instincts that he knows and sees things happening before they even develop.

"Having that tandem has really helped us. We have solid goaltending every night.

"Other guys stepped up during injuries, so I wouldn't change a thing on the team. The way we are rolling and the way we are playing is top-flight" added the GB player.

"The most important thing is the overall team mindset. We have so many guys who step up on any given night to keep the ball rolling and keep the points coming in so it is kind of a committee-type thing.

Robert Dowd and Brendan Connolly in the heat of battle.

"I think you need that to win and show up every game."

So how does the Steelers' team of this season compare with other EIHL sides he's played for?

Connolly, who has starred for Belfast Giants and Glasgow Clan said: "We have a lot of depth in all positions. That is the big difference to this team to other ones."

Steelers' fans will be glad to know the forward hasn't given up on playing again in orange.

Steelers should win a trophy, says Connolly.

"Definitely, that is not going to be my last game with the Steelers, for sure, I want to come back and play again. That is resting on a contract of course. Hopefully, they want me back and I would love to be back."

He has missed playing in the last few months: "It is tough, you set goals and there are things that you are excited for at the start of the season. Obviously, the team we have in Sheffield is a good one to be part of.

"Yes, it is tough to swallow when you can't help the team.