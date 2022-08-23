How Sheffield Steelers' coach Aaron Fox finally got his man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Czech forward, who has been drafted into the Sheffield Steelers' squad after a training ice injury to Mason Mitchell, is a player who coach Aaron Fox has waited nine months for.

Pitule had played 19 games for Rytíri Kladno in his home country's top league before being loaned out to VHK Vsetín in the second flight.

He didn't like the downgrade and his situation piqued Fox's interest, at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Tomáš was a guy who we tried to sign last December he had got loaned out by Kladno and he didn't want to be there in the lower league," said Fox.

"I was after him before I signed Vojtech Polak and Tomasso Traversa but the team that had loaned him wouldn't release him.

"I did a ton of work on him last year, so I knew what to expect. He is big, skates well, and brings some offence to the table as well.

New Sheffield Steelers signing Tomáš Pitule has stepped in due to injury. Picture: Dean Woolley

"He really wanted to be here so it is a good situation.

"Tomáš is going to come with a bit of p*** and vinegar to the League and will want to stay for the whole year and that will create a good situation for us, in terms of competition."

Pitule's first taste of Sheffield Arena came on Monday during the club's induction day, where newcomers and returnees were given an idea of what to expect for the forthcoming EIHL campaign.

Vojtech Polak arrived at Sheffield Steelers in December

First impressions from inside the club were that the four-strong goaltending unit of Oskar Östlund, Matthew Greenfield, Curtis Warburton and Jordan McLaughlin looked strong, Brett Neumann is a speedy addition, and Brendan Connolly was happy to be back on the ice after his knee injury.

Monday wasn't a contact drill, so it is not clear whether he will get the all-clear to play in the exhibition games this weekend against Nottingham Panthers.

To clarify the position, the Panthers' game with Sheffield on Saturday goes ahead, but the 24th September match is now being rearranged following a boxing show event being scheduled at the Motorpoint Arena.

"The club are disappointed to lose a key Saturday night date against the Steelers so early in the season, but we understand with a multi-purpose arena that these things will happen," say Panthers.

Meanwhile, Tanner Eberle says he has not closed the door on Steelers.

The winger was married in the Summer and had to turn down Fox when it came to another season in the EIHL.