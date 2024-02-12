Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The defenceman scored a goal and four assists as the league leaders swept past Coventry Blaze, 6-3.

His influence pervaded the game, much to the frustration of the majority of the 2,160 home fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he pretty much made sure the whole weekend was not the banana skin it could have been.

Colton Saucerman celebrates his five points v Coventry Blaze

With Robert Dowd, Cole Shudra, Sam Jones and Brandon Whistle on international duty, Sheffield had to amend and condense their game-plan.

The win at Coventry, following Saturday's 3-0 home shut out of Manchester Storm, showed they successfully dodged the banana skin and retained their position as 14 points adrift of second-place Cardiff Devils.

In Saucerman, who played more minutes than anyone on the team on Sunday, and Kevin Tansey (three goal weekend) they have two players who typify the spirit of a winning Steeler team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hard to forsee how these two team-mates and their pals won't be parading trophies at Sheffield Arena in a few weeks to come.

Kevin Tansey celebrates at Coventry

Coach Aaron Fox had been concerned about the loss of the GB quartet, but was thankful for Jonathan Phillips back from Steeldogs for the weekend and to have emerged with maximum points.

Fox now has to balance the need to rest his squad as well as prepare for Wednesday's game against Guildford Flames.

Steelers had an early jolt in the Midlands as Danny Kristo (time) put the home side ahead after 83 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sheffield have shown before they have the maturity and mindset to come back from adversity.

Jonathan Phillips eyes on a move for Steelers

And quickly too.

Mitchell Balmas equalised on six minutes before his linemate Marco Vallerand gave the visitors a lead they were never to lose.

Acting skipper Kevin Tansey scored his second goal in two nights to make it 3-1.

Ex Steeler Kristo helped engineer a potential comeback goal for Ian McNulty but Saucerman made it 4-2 before the second interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers were tiring, and not at their best, and they were put to the test when McNulty doubled his scoring output for 4-3.

But they finished the game emphatically with Tansey scoring on the Power Play, his first Steeler brace, and Patrick Watling making use of an empty-net for Steelers' 155th league goal of a so-far comfortable campaign.