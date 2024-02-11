Phillips back in Orange to fans’ delight as Sheffield Steelers storm past Manchester for 10th time this season

Jonathan Phillips back in a Steelers shirt against Manchester Storm. Picture: Hayley Roberts

On Saturday night, he was loaned back by his NIHL Steeldogs side to represent the club he had previously iced 1,040 times for.

The winger received a hero’s reception from the Orange Army, although fans of next-to-bottom Steeldogs weren’t quite as pleased, as their team lost 6-3 at Hull Seahawks.

Phillips and another Steeldog – Sam Cooper – played eight minutes of Saturday’s EIHL game, as Steelers and their goalie Matt Greenfield shut out Storm 3-0.

Brandon Whistle and Cole Shudra on the mark for GB

The championship-favourites had penned Storm into their own zone for large parts of the game.

Steelers, with four skaters on Great Britain duty, were a man shy when it came to numbers on the bench, but it was the numbers on the scoreboard that really mattered.

Patrick Watling and stand-in captain Kevin Tansey gave Sheffield a 2-0 first period lead and a power play Daniel Ciampini game made it comfortable at 26:06.

Three-line Steelers could conserve their energy for tonight’s test at Coventry Blaze.

Phillips said Saturday had been a wonderful night and warm reception from the Arena fans. And a the end of the season, he will be able to fondly recall the cameo moments he contributed to what could be a multiple-title-winning outfit.

Meanwhile Steelers Robert Dowd, Sam Jones, Brandon Whistle and Cole Shudra all scored as Great Britain dismantled Serbia 11-0, in Cardiff.

The full-scoring contributors were: Dowd, hat-trick, Perlini 2, Critchlow, Shudra, Whistle, Jones, Halbert, and Neilson.