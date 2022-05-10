The Steelkings won the league and play-off double in 2019, but the 2020 and 2021 competitions were cancelled due to Covid.

“It’s been a long wait,” admitted player-coach Jake Oakley after their 8-0 win over the Manchester Mayhem in Altrincham on Saturday.

“We couldn’t be happier to be back. It’s a great start and we can’t wait to get out there again.”

Gary Farmer broke the deadlock at the end of the first period when he weaved through traffic and fired home.

Less than four minutes after the restart Farmer struck again before a six-goal third period which saw Oakley strike twice either side of another Farmer goal for his hat-trick.

The visitors added two more within 11 seconds when captain Matt Frankli n scored his first league goal for the team and Farmer added another from the resulting face-off.

The scoring was completed in the dying seconds as Andrew Mead struck his first Steelkings goal with a backhanded finish from a Farmer feed.

Andrew Jackson and Bryan Hackworth shared a shut-out in the Sheffield goal and Rebecca Moore was named Player of the Game.

Oakley added: “I’m delighted with that victory, to start away from home and put in a performance like this.

"Every single player worked hard, as we all have been in training and that hard work paid off.”

The Steelkings will welcome the Cardiff Huskies to IceSheffield in their next game on June 4.