Sunday's flashpoint, in the tunnel leading to the ice pad at Sheffield Arena, was witnessed by a family of four, including two young children.

Coventry Blaze coach Danny Stewart, 43, had been having a heated dialogue with Sheffield's assistant coach Carter Beston-Will, 20 years his junior.

Steelers' marketing manager Mike O'Connor used his 6ft 2ins frame to stand between the men as expletives were thrown.

Stewart, hurling abuse in Beston-Will's direction, shouted: "You are a f****** nobody. I'll beat the f****** p*** out of you."

Injured player Brendan Connolly joined O'Connor in trying to diffuse the situation before an Arena security guard physically shepherded Stewart through a door to his team's dressing room.

The guard later said he'd been lucky to be in the right spot at the right time.

Conflict between coaching staff is not unusual in the heat of the moment after an ice hockey game.

But the difference here was the explicit threat of violence - all witnessed by two young children.

In fairness, when The Star approached the family, the parents said the youngsters had not been distressed by the incident.

Stewart quickly regained his composure after the war of words.

The explosive event was recorded on video by The Star but is littered with too many swear words for a family audience.

After an entertaining game, it left a sour taste for those who witnessed it.

Sheffield had won both points after coming from 0-2 down to win 5-3.

Coach Aaron Fox said the early part of the game had been "almost as ugly" as the recent home defeat by Cardiff Devils.

He said too many turnovers and other issues almost suggested his team had not wanted to be there.

"I didn't think we had any focus to be perfectly honest. At that stage of the game were lucky to be at 0-2."

Thankfully they "re-set" he added, and they turned things around despite injuries - the latest a problem with Daine Todd, who had limped off with a lower-body issue that required hospital assessment.

Fox says his players often respond to such adversity and "we found a way to find a big win."

Maximum points kept Steelers two points clear of Belfast Giants with a game in hand.

The leaders hope to have Matias Sointu back on Wednesday for the trip to Fife Flyers.

But Todd could be weeks away.

"It doesn't look good for Daine. Hopefully, we will get some news as quickly as possible on that."

Marco Vallerand is getting "slightly better by the day" however he won't be back this week, says Fox.

Sheffield will probably bring in a player, although the market remains challenging and other higher-profile leagues are getting first options on deadline day.