Can Robert Dowd turn back the clock for Sheffield Steelers?

The winger is currently locked on 26 goals, alongside Marco Vallerand.

Dowd, after a lean patch, has shot home 10 goals in his last 10 appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To have a Brit at the top of an EIHL club's import-stacked scoring table doesn't happen very often.

But Dowd did just that in 2018-19 when he scored 20 goals in 44 performances in a team that ended up without a trophy.

Sheffield fans will be hoping he turns on the tap again tonight, when Steelers play at Manchester Storm (7.30pm.)

While some of his team-mates find their rink awkward and small, Dowd says he grew up in venues like it...so hopefully he will feel right at home in front of the net.

Robert Dowd on the boards, against Manchester last weekend.

If Sheffield win, it will be coach Arron Fox's 99th victory in charge of the bench.

And that would mean he'd have the chance to chalk up his 100th win at home to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

According to steelersstats.co.uk, Fox has a win percentage of 69%, the same as former team-bosses Gerad Adams and Ronnie Wood.

Manchester are likely to be a handful this evening, they have collected nine points from their last five games.

Belfast Giants are showing no likelihood of relinquishing their grip on the league's top spot.