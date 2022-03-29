Vallerand goal avalanche looms, says Sheffield Steelers team-mate

Vallerand is still the club's top scorer despite the fact he has missed a total of 12 games this season.

The forward was hurt playing against Glasgow Clan last month and has not found the back of the net in the six games in which he's been feeling his way back to form and fitness.

Marco Vallerand, the goals will come.

Mosey says: "He might go through a little slump and then might have five or six goals in three games, he is one of those guys I am not too worried about.

"I don't think Foxy or anybody on the team is worried about him.

"Once he finds it and gets a little confidence Vally will score in bunches" predicted Mosey.

"It's not like he is not creating, I think he has hit the post two or three times (against Manchester Storm) and has had 'grade A' chances.

"He had bad luck (at Cardiff Devils last Saturday) hitting the post or the crossbar.

"He is getting good chances, when one goes in there will be a tidal wave and there will be a lot more."

Mosey himself has had good fortune since returning from his own injury issues.

He scored a smart goal at Cardiff and says he now: "Feels fine, feels back to normal, no real problems" although he said a few games away meant it's taken a while to get completely game-shape.

He and Vallerand will be hoping to be on top form at Storm's Altrincham rink on Wednesday night.

It is one of three games against Ryan Finnerty's team left in the final eight-game EIHL run-in.

"They are playing for play off spot, it is going to be tough in those three games against them."

Coach Fox, with players back from injury, will again have to decide on who he must scratch from the line-up.

Tommaso Traversa and Nico Feldner were both on the sidelines last weekend.

Mosey recalled how when he played in the US it was considered normal for players to sit out.

"Those guys are huge; if we need to call on them on those guys if guys get injured they will slot into the line-up and work hard and not miss a beat," he said.

"It is huge for them to stay focused and not get too down and be ready to play.

"Eventually they will get called on in the last stretch."

Mosey said team-mates were supportive and understanding with those left out: "It's not like we alienated them from the group, they are still a big part of the team and a reason why we are at where we are at."

The utility man is currently sporting a black eye.