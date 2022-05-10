The Owls could potentially play two leagues below their arch rivals next season, should the Blades reverse their play-off hoodoo, but that matters little to former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan.

He said: “Now you find a club that’s in League One with the size and scale of the support base, there’s a debate about whether they’re bigger than Sheffield United in terms of size – they are!

"They’re not bigger than Sheffield United in terms of achievements over the last 25 years.”

Jordan went on to say he believed Wednesday were a bigger club than United in terms of support.

He continued: “In terms of the size of the stadium, in terms of the size of the support base, in terms of the size of the achievements over the last 30 or 40 years I think that’s absolutely right.”

Jordan was referring to achievements such as Wednesday’s famous League Cup win in 1991, their run to the FA Cup final in the 1992/93 season and multiple top-10 finishes in the Premier League during the same decade.

There were 32,978 fans at Hillsborough to watch the Owls’ play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland on Monday evening.

The club has not played in the top flight since 2000 and will begin next season in the third tier after missing out on an immediate return to the Championship.

Sheffield United were a Premier League outfit as recently as last year – and could bounce straight back via the play-offs.