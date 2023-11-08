These are the first pictures of most of the Sheffield Steelers' playing squad going back to do what they do best.

Skaters and goalies have been back on the Arena ice training ahead of this weekend's resumption of EIHL activities.

The players are having to try and concentrate on preparation and fitness after the tragic events of October 28, when Nottingham Panthers' forward Adam Johnson lost his life in a Challenge Cup game at the east end venue.

Interestingly one of the images, by club photographer Dean Woolley, shows Steeldogs' prospect Tom Palmer.

Business almost as usual at Sheffield Steelers practice

The 21-year-old centre, from Doncaster, is said by Steeldogs to be a "gritty competitor" who is capable of "lighting up games."

The former captain of the GB University team in an American tournament will learn from every minute being on the ice with his EIHL peers.

Meanwhile, Steelers might be dislodged from their top-of-the-table spot over the next few days.

Sheffield next play in the Challenge Cup group stage on Saturday at Manchester Storm.

Aaron Fox holds court

By the end of play on Saturday, Cardiff Devils will have played Manchester (Friday) and then at Belfast Giants.

A win for Storm would take them over Steelers, as would two wins for Devils.

Aaron Fox's men don't resume regular season duties until Sunday night when Coventry Blaze are in town.

*A GoFundMe page set up for the family of Panthers' Johnson has raised £17,410 exceeding the initial target of £10,000.

Yesterday, The Star reported how the coroner in charge of the inquest into the death of Adam Johnson has called for neck guards in ice hockey to be compulsory.

Meanwhile, Maltby's former Steeler and NHL draftee Liam Kirk continues to impress in the latest chapter of his career, at HC Litvínov in the Czech Republic.

The sniper has scored six goals and five assists for 11 points in 18 games in his new surroundings.