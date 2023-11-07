"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The coroner in charge of the inquest into the death of Adam Johnson has called for neck guards in ice hockey to be compulsory. Adam died in hospital on October 28 after a "freak accident" in a match against Sheffield Steelers, in which his neck was cut by another player’s skate.

Sheffield coroner Tanya Rawkden said she believes action should be taken to prevent future deaths, in a report sent to Ice Hockey UK, English Ice Hockey, and the International Ice Hockey Federation.

An inquest into the death of Adam Johnson was adjourned on Friday, November 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "In due course the inquest will consider whether the use of a neck guard or protector could have prevented Mr Johnson's death.

"At this stage in my investigation however, I am sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn.

"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action."

Fans look at floral tributes outside the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, ahead of a memorial for Nottingham Panthers' ice hockey player Adam Johnson. Adam Johnson died after sustaining an injury during a Challenge Cup match with Sheffield Steelers last Saturday. (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

The UK's top ice hockey division, the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), said last week it would not make neck guards compulsory but would "strongly encourage" them to be worn.

The English Ice Hockey Association said it would make neck guards mandatory from 2024, but that does not affect the EIHL.