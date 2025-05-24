Heartbreak for Sheffield United against Sunderland at Wembley as Premier League dreams dashed
The Blades took a first half lead thanks to Tyrese Campbell.
But the Black Cats started the second half much stronger and Eliezer Mayenda equalised for Sunderland. Then Tom Watson scored five minutes into injury time, ending United’s hopes of a return to the top flight.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Fans in red and white wiped away tears after their hopes were dashed again after so many near misses. The Blades’ last win at Wembley was in the 1925 FA Cup final and they were hoping to return to the Premier League after a single season in 2022/23.
United could have been two up in the first half after Harrison Burrows rifled one in from the edge of the box, but it was ruled offside.
Thousands of fans were left with a sad trip home and dreams of what could have been.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.