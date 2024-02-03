News you can trust since 1887
Glasgow Clan: Sheffield Steelers go SIXTEEN points adrift of EIHL rivals

Sheffield Steelers went into the weekend a sweet 16 points clear at the top of the EIHL table.

By Bob Westerdale
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT
Seemingly unstoppable Sheffield beat Glasgow Clan 5-2 away on Friday night.

And while the table-toppers have had injuries and will lose players to the Great Britain Olympics cause this month, there is nothing to suggest the momentum will change as they close in on multiple opportunities for silverware.

BACK IN THE GAME: Brandon Whistle returned to action for the Sheffield Steelers in the 5-2 win at Glasgow Clan on Friday night, Picture: Al Goold/EIHL MediaBACK IN THE GAME: Brandon Whistle returned to action for the Sheffield Steelers in the 5-2 win at Glasgow Clan on Friday night, Picture: Al Goold/EIHL Media
Steelers were able to roll four lines north of the border as they welcomed Brandon Whistle back into the lineup after injury.

It was an offensively-charged early session with Sheffield outshooting the hosts 17-14. Mitchell Balmas's opener had been neutralised when Gary Haden notched a short-handed goal, however the lead returned to the visitors when Balmas engineered a chance for limemate Marco Vallerand to flash a wrist shot home.

WELCOME BACK: Sheffield Steelers' Sam Jones (centre) celebrates his goal in Wednesday's Challenge Cup semi-final, second leg win over Coventry Blaze. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers MediaWELCOME BACK: Sheffield Steelers' Sam Jones (centre) celebrates his goal in Wednesday's Challenge Cup semi-final, second leg win over Coventry Blaze. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media
Glasgow's special teams chalked up another good shift to the the game to 2-2 through Luke Lynch, but Sheffield were not to be put off, Patrick Watling getting on the scoreboard, nipping ahead of goaltender Jake Kielly.

Steelres saved the best to last, with a 2-0 final period.

The killer blow for the Scots came from a short-handed goal from Mark Simpson.

And Mikko Juusola's empty netter at 58:42 ensured Steelers third win of the season at Braehead Arena.

Steelers go into their return leg against Clan this evening, while the divisions number two and three clubs Cardiff Devils and Belfast compete in Northern Ireland.

