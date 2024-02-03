Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seemingly unstoppable Sheffield beat Glasgow Clan 5-2 away on Friday night.

And while the table-toppers have had injuries and will lose players to the Great Britain Olympics cause this month, there is nothing to suggest the momentum will change as they close in on multiple opportunities for silverware.

Brandon Whistle returned to action for the Sheffield Steelers in the 5-2 win at Glasgow Clan on Friday night

Steelers were able to roll four lines north of the border as they welcomed Brandon Whistle back into the lineup after injury.

It was an offensively-charged early session with Sheffield outshooting the hosts 17-14. Mitchell Balmas's opener had been neutralised when Gary Haden notched a short-handed goal, however the lead returned to the visitors when Balmas engineered a chance for limemate Marco Vallerand to flash a wrist shot home.

Sheffield Steelers' Sam Jones (centre) celebrates his goal in Wednesday's Challenge Cup semi-final, second leg win over Coventry Blaze.

Glasgow's special teams chalked up another good shift to the the game to 2-2 through Luke Lynch, but Sheffield were not to be put off, Patrick Watling getting on the scoreboard, nipping ahead of goaltender Jake Kielly.

Steelres saved the best to last, with a 2-0 final period.

The killer blow for the Scots came from a short-handed goal from Mark Simpson.

And Mikko Juusola's empty netter at 58:42 ensured Steelers third win of the season at Braehead Arena.