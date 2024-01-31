Another import signs for Sheffield Steelers
With Brett Neumann out injured, they have awarded a rest-of-the-season contract to 5ft 9ins New Yorker Patrick Harper.
The centre or left winger has been averaging a point in every other game for South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL.
Steelers received a testimony on his talents from defenceman Brien Diffley, who played alongside him at Boston University.
Coach Aaron Fox said “He has spent time in Liiga and the Alsvenskan leagues in Europe, so he comes in with some high-end European experience.
“He’s also won the Gold and Bronze medal at the U20’s with Team USA on a couple star-studded teams.
“He’s an undersized player who skates well and can make plays at a high level. His Hockey IQ is off the charts, and I would consider his play in transition and on the PP a real strength in his game."
The coach indicated Harper has more to give than his recent records had shown.
“Patrick is coming in with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove.
"With the injury to Neumms and the deadline coming up, we wanted to make sure we could add someone that we felt could come in and help us in a couple of different roles if needed.
"He understands our situation and is looking to compete hard and also fit into the locker room well."