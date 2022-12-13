Former FIFA referee Uriah Rennie refused to allow an iconic piece of Sheffield and world footballing history to be used for a World Cup display.

Mr Rennie, who was on the FIFA list from 2000 until the end of 2004 and refereed World Cup qualifying matches, was approached by organisers of an exhibition in Qatar asking to borrow the Youdan Cup – the trophy which is regarded as the oldest football trophy in the world, pre-dating the FA Cup by five years.

He had been approached just weeks before the World Cup was due to start in his role as president of Sandygate-based Hallam FC, who won the cup in a final in 1867 at Bramall Lane against Norfork – a club that was based at Norfolk Park. It would have featured in Qatar alongside the ‘Sheffield Rules’ in the exhibition, which the organisers already have.

But Mr Rennie said he did not feel he could allow the cup to go because of the human rights record of the hosts, and because of comments made by officials about LGBTQ issues.

Former FIFA referee Uriah Rennie refused to allow an iconic piece of Sheffield and world footballing history, The Youdan Cup, pictured, to be used for a World Cup display.

Youdan Cup – football’s oldest trophy

He said: “It is the oldest football cup in the world, dating back to 1867, and was played for by clubs in Sheffield. I was approached by someone who had links with the Qatar government and the World Cup, who wanted to take the Youdan Cup out to the World Cup to be displayed along with the original rules.

“Initially I was sceptical but prepared to discuss it with others to see what their views were.”

But before a decision was made, reports emerged of an interview given to German television in which World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman, a former Qatar international footballer, described homosexuality as “damage in the mind”. At that point Mr Rennie said he decided to say ‘no’.

He said: “It was never about money. We were never offered and we never asked for any. It was about how we can protect Hallam and local football, and having a positive image for football. I was concerned about the human rights record, and the treatment of migrant workers who have built the stadia, as well as those comments in the interview which were so offensive and abhorrent.

Hallam FC

“Hallam FC is inclusive in all we do and to allow the cup to go would have been at odds with the club’s beliefs and what the community believes. I want to see the same opportunities for everyone. Sometimes you have to take a stand.”

Mr Rennie said he did watch the England matches on the television during the tournament, and felt England were the better team against France, but refused to criticise the referee for any of his decisions.

The Youdan Cup took its name from a local theatre owner, Thomas Youdan, who sponsored the competition and provided the trophy. He also presented it to Hallam when they won it, after what was a one-off tournament.

The Sheffield clubs taking part are said to have been Norton, United Mechanics, Mackenzie, Garrick, Hallam, Heeley, Norfolk, Fir Vale, Broomhall, Pitsmoor, Wellington, and Milton.

