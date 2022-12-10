England’s World Cup dream is over for another four years after an agonising defeat by France in the quarter finals in Qatar.

But the Three Lions, including Sheffield’s own Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, and Barnsley’s John Stones, put up a brave fight against the new tournament favourites. There were some real highs experienced by fans watching in bars across Sheffield, including at The Common Room on Devonshire Street in the city centre – none more so than when Harry Kane struck the penalty which drew England level and made him the nation’s joint top goalscorer after 54 minutes.

Kane may have missed the chance to equalise again from the spot 30 minutes later, blazing over as England’s hopes crumbled, but his crisp strike for his country’s first goal had fans jumping with joy and embracing one another as The Common Room erupted in a cacophony of delight. They remained in fine voice, belting out chants about Maguire and manager Gareth Southgate, as England looked the most likely to take the lead for much of the second half, only for Olivier Giroud’s 78th minute strike to prove decisive.

After that it was a case of heads in hands, especially when Kane’s second penalty sailed over. Beers were spilled in frustration and some choice words were directed at the referee as more close calls went France’s way. But rather than dwelling on the negatives why not remember the good times and enjoy the amazing reaction to England’s equaliser at The Common Room, as captured on video in this clip.