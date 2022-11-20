The 32-year-old’s exploits for club and country are well known, but what about his background as one of Sheffield’s favourite sporting sons?

Where is Kyle Walker from? Where did he go to school?

Walker grew up in Sharrow in Sheffield, a stone’s throw from Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium. Many who still live on the Lansdowne estate remember him feasting on penny sweets from the local store, and learning his football trade on a small patch of grass near the flats.

England's Kyle Walker poses for photograph at the Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar ahead of the start of the World Cup: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

His dad was a builder from Jamaica and Walker went to school at Porter Croft Infant and Junior School before moving to High Storrs School leaving in 2006.

His signed England shirt is on the wall at High Storrs, as an inspiration to the next generation who hope to follow in his footsteps.

Where did Kyle Walker learn to play football?

A regular in his school side, when commitments for club and country allowed, Walker also represented his school in athletics and was an impressive 800m runner. He was scouted at a young age for Sheffield United’s academy and cites his late grandfather as a big influence, buying him a season ticket at Bramall Lane – despite being a Leeds fan.

A despondent Kyle Walker of Sheffield United after defeat in the 2009 play-off final to Burnley at Wembley (Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Walker graduated to the first-team squad before getting his chance towards the end of the 2008/09 season when injuries hit. He played in that season’s play-off final defeat to Burnley – later describing it as one of his biggest regrets in football – before being sold that summer in a double deal with teammate Kyle Naughton.

Both players went to Tottenham Hotspur and Walker thrived, earning a £50m move to Manchester City in 2017 where he became a multiple Premier League champion.

He has won the English top flight four times, adding four League Cups, two Community Shields and one FA Cup to his impressive trophy cabinet with City. Walker was also part of the England side that lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley last year.

Is Kyle Walker married? Does he have children?

Walker married his long-term partner Annie Kilner in a reportedly secret ceremony earlier this year after the pair met as teenagers and enjoyed a 12-year romance. The pair share three children; Roman, Riaan and Reign. Walker also has a son with reality TV star Lauryn Goodman, called Kairo.

When will Kyle Walker be in World Cup action for England?