The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner - the first game of the tournament (Qatar v Ecuador) will take place on November 20.

If you’d like to watch the tournament in the pub with some friends, Sheffield has plenty of venues and that will be broadcasting the 2022 World Cup . Qatar’s time zone (Arabian Standard Time) is three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time, meaning that some games will be shown at night in the UK.

As such, these matches will be available for viewing in some late night bars, such as MOJO. Below, we’ve listed numerous places in Sheffield where you’ll be able to watch the 2022 World Cup live on TV.

As usual, the broadcasting rights for the World Cup have been shared between the BBC and ITV with the final being broadcast on the BBC.

Places in Sheffield where you can watch the World Cup 2022

Bungalows and Bears

Old Fire Station, 50 Division Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4GF.

At Bungalows and Bears, you can treat yourself to some delectable street food while the footballing action roars on in the background.

It isn’t known for live sports, but Bungalows and Bears promises to be a fantastic place to watch the 2022 World Cup.

To book your place, visit the Design my Night website .

MOJO

3 Holly Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GT.

With beers, cocktails and pizzas on offer, MOJO is a very strong contender for being the best place in Sheffield to watch the 2022 World Cup.

Just try not to throw your cocktail glass in the air when England score!



The Beehive

240 West Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EU.

The Beehive is an excellent place for live sports, with an array of TV screens dotted about the place.

As well as this, there’s also a pool table and a darts board, so you can keep yourself busy at half time or full time.



The Cavendish

220-238 West Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EU.

One of Sheffield’s premiere sports bars, The Cavendish is always a great place to watch your favourite sports team on the box. As such, it’ll be a wonderful venue to watch the 2022 World Cup in.

With plenty of varied food on offer and a slew of beverages, The Cavendish is a must-visit during the Qatar World Cup.



The Graduate

Surrey Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2LH.

The Graduate in Sheffield is always a great place to watch live football, with their numerous screens and comfy seats - the 2022 World Cup should be no exception.

As well as being a comfortable place to watch the football, on Wednesdays, they offer portions of wings for 25p - you can also play a round of pool when it’s half time!



The Lescar

303 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8ZF.

It doesn’t get more cosy than this - as this year’s World Cup will take place in winter, The Lescar’s open fires and wholesome pub grub makes it a very tempting option.

It’s close to Ecclesall Road as well, so it’s a convenient place for university students in the city to get to.