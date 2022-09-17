What is the Rugby League World Cup?

The Rugby League World Cup is a key rugby event in international rugby league. Players compete with the pride of their nation at the ‘heart of every performance’, and the tournament takes place every 4 years.

Usually, the tournament consists of 14 nations in two groups of four and two groups of three, however, this year is special, as it is the first of 16 nations competing in four groups of four.

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Australia have one the most World Cups with 11, and are also the current holders having one the tournament in 2017. England have won the cup three times, however, this was under the name of ‘Great Britain’.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

This year, the tournament, which was meant to be held in 2021 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is this year going to be held in the UK.

It will begin on Saturday, October 15 and will end on Saturday, November 19.

What does Sheffield have to do with the tournament?

With the world cup being held in the UK this year, Sheffield has been selected as one of the host nations, with Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium being chosen to host an all-important encounter.

The stadium only hosts one game throughout the competition, however it is a key encounter, as England’s men take on Greece in a Group A clash.

England’s group consists of France, Samoa and Greece, and Bramall Lane will host England’s final encounter of the group stage against Greece on Saturday, October 29 at 2:30pm.

How do I buy tickets and where can I eat or drink before the game?

Bramall Lane is a major stadium in Sheffield, being the home of The Blades, and has a plethora of options for eating and drinking before or after a game.

Close to the stadium are plenty of popular local pubs such as The Sheaf Pub, The Railway Hotel and The Cricketers Arms. If you wish to travel further into the city centre pre-match, there are options galore, with numerous local businesses and popular chains such as Weatherspoons – Devonshire Green being a popular area previously for games held at Bramall Lane for the Women’s Euro 2022.

To buy tickets for the key encounter at Bramall Lane, visit here.

Are there any other games being hosted in Sheffield?

Bramall Lane is the only venue hosting a men’s or women’s Rugby League World Cup game throughout the tournament, however, there is another venue hosting important fixtures during the competition.

EIS Sheffield will be a key venue for the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup tournament and will host a number of group stage clashes throughout. It will also be a key venue during the knockout phase of the tournament, hosting both semi-final fixtures.