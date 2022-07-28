Former community coach Michele Suleman, left, and former Sheffield Wednesday captain Bev Hague at the Stoppage Time: Sheffield Women's Football Herstory exhibition launch

Stoppage Time: Sheffield Women’s Football Herstory Exhibition has kicked off in the Central Library and the Winter Garden. Sheffield Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards officially opened the exhibition.

The Stoppage Time exhibition recognises and celebrates women’s involvement in football in Sheffield and beyond, from the 19th century to the present day.

The amazing stories include huge crowds watching matches featuring teams of World War One munitions workers and the women who battled to play and form teams.

The name Stoppage Time refers to how women were banned from playing on FA-affiliated grounds from 1921 to 1971.

On show in the library, visitors will see football kits from Women’s Euros visiting teams the Netherlands, Switzerland and Sweden, who played group matches in the city, along with the Lionesses’ England kit.

Local footballers’ trophies, caps and shirts are also on display. These include the cap and shirt of Jess Clarke of Sheffield United who once played for England.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards launches the Stoppage Time: Sheffield Women's Football Herstory exhibition at Sheffield Central Library. The display ties in with the Women's Euros 2022 finals

The images in the library have been audio described by Rationale Method so that the partially sighted community can access the exhibition, using QR codes to access the descriptions.

The focus in the Winter Garden is a timeline of the ‘herstory’ of women’s football. You can also read about the contribution women from diverse backgrounds in Sheffield have made to the game.

The stories told in the exhibition link up with the stories being told on a much wider scale on the monoliths sited across the city, at the station, cathedral and town hall.

Use QR codes to find out more information or pick up a leaflet in the library to read more about the monoliths.

One of the displays telling the story of women's football in Sheffield outside Sheffield railway station. The display ties in with the Women's Euros 2022 finals

Ruth Johnson from Sheffield-based campaign Football United Racism Divides has been working on the project, which also marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the FA ban last year. You can find out more about Sheffield women’s football history online at furd.org/stoppage-time