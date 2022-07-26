Call to Sheffield Council for city ‘apartheid-free zone’ in support of Palestinians

Sheffield pensioners have called upon the city council to campaign for South Yorkshire Pensions Authority to stop investing in firms complicit in human rights abuses, including “the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people”.

A petition to the council signed by 197 people points to the council’s 1981 commitment to be an apartheid-free zone and urges it to accept a recent report by human rights campaign Amnesty International that Israel is an apartheid state.

It also condemns the Government’s “attack on the democratic rights of public sector pension committees and pension scheme members to express ethical preferences in the investment of their pension fund”.

Sheffield Trades Union Council secretary Martin Mayer calling on Sheffield City Council to once more declare the city an 'apartheid-free zone' and campaign to stop local government pension fund investments in Israel

The action was organised by a Sheffield campaign for divestment from companies complicit with human rights abuses in Palestine.

Member groups are Sheffield Trades Union Council, Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine and Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions.

Martin Mayer, secretary of the trades council, spoke in support of the petition at Sheffield City Council’s full meeting last Wednesday (July 20).

He said “several authoritative organisations have declared that Israel operates as an apartheid state”.

Sheffield City Council leader Coun Terry Fox is chair of the committee that will discuss Sheffield campaigners' call for the city to be declared an 'apartheid-free zone' in Sheffield in support of the Palestinian people and to stop investment in Israel

“The Amnesty International recent report forensically details the following – fragmentation and segregation of Palestinian land, denial of Palestinians’ rights to equality, equal nationality and status, restriction of Palestinians’ freedom of movement as a means of control over land and people, separation of families through discriminatory laws, forced dispossession of Palestinian land and property to promote settler colonialism, administrative detention and torture, unlawful killings and serious injuries.

“We call on the council to accept the Amnesty International report that Israel is an apartheid state and reaffirm the 1981 commitment as an apartheid-free zone.”

The zone was declared as part of opposition to apartheid South Africa.

‘Sheffield has a long and great history of fighting injustice’

Sarah Johnson also spoke to present the petition. She said: “Whilst this petition might on the face of it look radical, we are simply calling on the council to recommit to a position it took 40 years ago.

“Sheffield has a long and great history of fighting injustice. Why should Sheffield Council get involved in Israel and Palestine?

“In 1981, as council leader, David Blunkett was asked this question when he declared Sheffield an apartheid-free zone.”

She added: “Quoting David Blunkett, ‘There is a direct link between fighting racism and inequality abroad and what is happening here in Sheffield’.

“Palestine has called for a global citizens’ response of solidarity with their struggle for freedom, justice and equality.

“We hope Sheffield Council will do just that by recommitting to its proud and historic pioneering stance and support this position”.

She said that the United Nations special rapporteur (independent expert) on the region, Prof Michael Lynk, has urged public pension schemes to move away from any investments linked to Israeli settlements.

The petition is being referred to the council’s strategy and resources policy committee.

Council leader and committee chair Coun Terry Fox said he was “acutely aware” that supporters of Palestine and members of the city’s Jewish community would be watching the webcast of the meeting.