Bramall Lane is set to host four games throughout the competition in July, including three group-stage matches and one semi-final game in England’s side of the draw, meaning the Lionesses could play in the city.

Plans are also in place for a fan park on Devonshire Green with food stalls, but there will be no giant screen.

England’s squad is likely to include Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, who grew up in Beighton, as well as Chelsea defender Millie Bright, from Killamarsh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England international Millie Bright, formerly of Sheffield United (photo by John Phillips/Handout via Getty Images).

Both played for Sheffield United’s academy in their youth.

Bright said: “I’ve always said the fans are the 12th man. Whether it’s the 80th minute and you need that little spur-on, the roar of the crowd, they really make the atmosphere.

"For us they’re incredibly important, respect to our fans. I think in the women’s game you have a really close connection with your fans and it’s important we keep that connection.”

Tickets for the tournament are now on general sale and organisers revealed more than 350,000 have already been sold.

LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Jill Scott of England celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

That is considerably up on the previous tournament record of 240,000 set at EURO 2017 in the Netherlands, making EURO 2022 the biggest women’s sporting event in European history.

Bright added: “It’s incredible to know that there’s going to be a huge amount of support, hopefully sell-outs, and it shows how far the women’s game has gone but also shows what sort of atmosphere people can expect at the women’s EURO.

“We want teams to know that we’ll wear our heart on our sleeve and we’ll do anything to represent the badge.”

Sheffield is set to host the current European champions the Netherlands throughout the competition, as well as the national team of Sweden.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 28:In this handout image Rio Ferdinand, Fara Williams , Liv Cooke and Elz the Witch play table football featuring female figurines on London’s iconic Carnaby Street to mark tickets going on sale for UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 on March 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Handout via Getty Images)

Both sides are among the tournament favourites and will play each other at Bramall Lane on 9 July.

BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2021 Vivianne Miedema is due to lead the line for the Dutch.

Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium will also stage three group-stage matches and a quarter-final clash.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 takes place across nine locations in England from July 6 to 31.