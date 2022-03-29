Bargain ticket prices for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 matches at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane revealed
Football fans can watch some of the world's best players in Sheffield for as little as £5 at this summer's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament.
Bramall Lane is set to host four games throughout the competition in July, including three group-stage matches and one semi-final game in England’s side of the draw, meaning the Lionesses could play in the city.
Plans are also in place for a fan park on Devonshire Green with food stalls, but there will be no giant screen.
England’s squad is likely to include Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, who grew up in Beighton, as well as Chelsea defender Millie Bright, from Killamarsh.
Both played for Sheffield United’s academy in their youth.
Bright said: “I’ve always said the fans are the 12th man. Whether it’s the 80th minute and you need that little spur-on, the roar of the crowd, they really make the atmosphere.
"For us they’re incredibly important, respect to our fans. I think in the women’s game you have a really close connection with your fans and it’s important we keep that connection.”
Tickets for the tournament are now on general sale and organisers revealed more than 350,000 have already been sold.
That is considerably up on the previous tournament record of 240,000 set at EURO 2017 in the Netherlands, making EURO 2022 the biggest women’s sporting event in European history.
Bright added: “It’s incredible to know that there’s going to be a huge amount of support, hopefully sell-outs, and it shows how far the women’s game has gone but also shows what sort of atmosphere people can expect at the women’s EURO.
“We want teams to know that we’ll wear our heart on our sleeve and we’ll do anything to represent the badge.”
Sheffield is set to host the current European champions the Netherlands throughout the competition, as well as the national team of Sweden.
Both sides are among the tournament favourites and will play each other at Bramall Lane on 9 July.
BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2021 Vivianne Miedema is due to lead the line for the Dutch.
Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium will also stage three group-stage matches and a quarter-final clash.
UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 takes place across nine locations in England from July 6 to 31.
Visit: www.uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing to buy tickets.