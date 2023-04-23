News you can trust since 1887
Where Sheffield Wednesday sit in table from the last 10 games compared to Plymouth, Ipswich and Barnsley - gallery

A look at where Sheffield Wednesday’s form would place them on this table as they eye promotion to the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday beat Exeter City 2-1 this weekend courtesy of goals by Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson. The Owls remain 3rd in the League One table behind Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Their slump in form over recent times has been well documented and their fate is out of their hands at the moment with two games left of the season to play. Next up for the Yorkshire club are games against Shrewsbury Town away and Derby County at home as they look to get back into the top two.

Here is where Sheffield Wednesday sit in the table from the last 10 fixtures....

28 points

1. Ipswich

28 points

24 points

2. Plymouth

24 points

22 points

3. Barnsley

22 points Photo: George Wood

19 points

4. Peterborough

19 points Photo: Mark Thompson

