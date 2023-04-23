Where Sheffield Wednesday sit in table from the last 10 games compared to Plymouth, Ipswich and Barnsley - gallery
A look at where Sheffield Wednesday’s form would place them on this table as they eye promotion to the Championship
Sheffield Wednesday beat Exeter City 2-1 this weekend courtesy of goals by Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson. The Owls remain 3rd in the League One table behind Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.
Their slump in form over recent times has been well documented and their fate is out of their hands at the moment with two games left of the season to play. Next up for the Yorkshire club are games against Shrewsbury Town away and Derby County at home as they look to get back into the top two.
Here is where Sheffield Wednesday sit in the table from the last 10 fixtures....