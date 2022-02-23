Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Morecambe were tougher test than Sheffield Wednesday

It was another battle for Paul Warne’s men against a side who saw their manager leave on the day of the game.

Stephen Robinson returned to Scotland to manage St Mirren, but the Shrimps were anything but a rudderless ship.

It needed two Freddie Ladapo goals in the first half to get the Millers over the line and keep them nine points clear of third placed MK Dons.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne applauds the fans following the Sky Bet League One match againt Morecambe at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Warne’s side have been beaten twice at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, but the boss said this was their hardest game.

“I am not over the moon with it but at this stage of the season it is just about getting the win,” he said.

“I just felt we looked a bit defensively vulnerable, which isn't like us. We slashed at a few clearances, they got bodies in really well, we missed a few tackles. It wasn't like us to concede eight shots on target at home, that is unheard of.

“In fairness that is the hardest game we've had at home. I know we lost to Fleetwood and Sheffield Wednesday but neither of those teams tested us like that. At 2-0 if they get a goal they are back in it.

“We just didn't manage the game as well as we could. It felt like a change in the second half, the atmosphere changed and the lads were playing with a bit of pressure.

“That's what it felt like. We weren't at our best tonight against a team who wanted the points like us for different reasons.