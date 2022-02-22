Rotherham United v Morecambe: Freddie Lapado at the double for yet another Millers win

A first-half brace from striker Freddie Ladapo did the damage as the Millers stayed in top spot and nine points clear of third place.

It took the home side just four minutes to go ahead, Ollie Rathbone chipped the ball into Ladapo, who controlled on his chest and blasted by Trevor Carson.

Morecambe, led by caretaker Barry Roche following Stephen Robinson’s departure to St Mirren, threatened with their dangerman Cole Stockton producing a diving save out of Josh Vickers with a well-hit volley.

Rotherham United'ss Freddie Ladapo (third left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game against Morecambe. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Rotherham were an inch away from a second when Michael Ihiekwe’s flicked header bounced back off the crossbar.

Ladapo struck again for Rotherham’s second on 30 minutes with the striker helping a slick through ball from Dan Barlaser beyond Carson.

Stockton blazed a huge chance over the bar from close-range early in the second half but the visitors kept pushing to get back into the game.