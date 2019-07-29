The time Sky Sports trolled Sheffield United with huge Carlos Tevez billboard outside Bramall Lane
A huge billboard poster of Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp with the words ‘new season, new dreams’ close to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough ground has not gone unnoticed by many local football fans.
The poster is an advert for Sky Sports and many suspect the placement of the billboard is mischievous rather than accidental.
If so then it wouldn’t be the first time Sky have ‘trolled’ one of the city’s clubs.
Back in August 2015 a large Sky Sports billboard featuring Carlos Tevez appeared right outside Bramall Lane.
At the time the poster angered some Blades due to the Argentine striker’s role in United’s controversial relegation from the Premier League in 2007.
The so-called ‘Tevez Affair’ saw West Ham United spared a points deduction despite being in breach of the Premier League’s rules over ownership of players.
The decision not to dock the Hammers points meant Neil Warnock’s Blades were consigned to relegation to the second tier.
Sheffield United took legal action against West Ham and the two clubs agreed an out of court settllement which saw the Hammer’s pay the Blades compensation.
The placement of the Tevez poster four years ago led to such a furore that within 24 hours it was replaced with another Sky Sports advert featuring David Beckham’s image.