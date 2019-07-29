'Sky subscription will take a nose-dive in S6' - Why Sheffield United fans are loving this billboard close to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium
The new Premier League season is now less than a fortnight away – and to ramp up the excitement, Sky Sports have placed a series of billboards all around the country.
Featuring their ‘New season, new dreams’ slogan, one in particular has caused a fair amount of controversy. It features Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp, celebrating a goal last season as the Blades secured promotion to the top flight – and has been erected on Halifax Road, just half a mile from Hillsborough, the home of United’s arch rivals Wednesday.
United fans took great delight in the placement. One, Dean Jackson, said: “That’s got to hurt! Looks like Sky subscription is going to take a nose dive in S6!” while David Tuttle added: “That's just bang near my work – so will wind Wednesdayites up going into work!”
Luke Flowers said: “Once a Blade, always a Blade! Love that billboard!”
A similar poster, featuring Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, has also been spotted on Broad Lane, on the outskirts of the city centre.
In 2015, a Sky Sports billboard caused controversy when an image of Carlos Tevez was plastered on Bramall Lane, yards from United’s stadium. The Argentinian was instrumental in United’s relegation from the Premier League in 2007, despite him being owned by a third party which went against the league’s rules.
The Premier League opted against deducting points from West Ham over playing Tevez and another third-party-owned teammate, Javier Mascherano. United later successfully sued West Ham in court over what became known as the ‘Tevez Affair’.
Sky Sports said the placing of the billboard had been ‘unintentional and unfortunate’ and it was quickly covered up, by an image of David Beckham.