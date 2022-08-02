Swansea City boss makes claim about Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene

The Republic of Ireland international is a reported target for the Swans and he showcased his ability with an impressive performance in the 1-1 draw between the two teams on Saturday.

Ogbene scored the Millers' goal while also looking a constant threat.

Martin was asked by the Star whether there was any interest in the 25-year-old and he was coy.

Chiedozie Ogbene is the subject of reported interest from Swansea City (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"I saw us linked with a left centre-half who I've never heard of this week," he said. "There's been so many players linked with us. Some will be real, some will be tenuous and some will be completely miles away from it. That's where it is.

"He's at a club that really values him, he plays all the time, I've never spoken to the player in my life.

“He's done great with his career recently, with Ireland and everything, but, when someone is linked, in football, the perception and reality are often really far apart."

The Millers star has one year left on his contract after the club triggered an option in the summer while also offering him a new long-term deal.

Boss Paul Warne said that any news of whether he would sign has gone "cold".

Meanwhile, young defender Jake Hull has signed a new long-term contract at the Millers.